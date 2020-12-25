PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in the Parkrose neighborhood, that may have caused at least one injury.
Police say on December 24, around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a hotel parking lot in the 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Multiple 911 callers reported that several vehicles were seen leaving the parking lot following the shooting.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, including 11 shell casings. Officers also reviewed video surveillance of the area, showing a male associated with a red sedan shooting towards someone in dark colored sedan.
Police say around 12:00 a.m., a man walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The man did not want to speak to officers.
A dark sedan, matching the description of the vehicle in the video surveillance, was located in the hospital's parking lot with 11 bullet strikes and blood inside.
There have been no arrests made at this time associated with this incident.
