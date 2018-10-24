PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 8400 block of Northeast Pacific Street at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers found evidence of gunfire near Northeast 87th Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street, but did not find anyone injured or any suspects.
Police added there have been no reports of anyone arriving at nearby hospitals in connection with this shooting.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau gun violence response team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
