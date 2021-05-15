PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured near Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of someone shot near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 119th Avenue at 7:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening injuries.
PPB said the suspect left before officers could arrive.
Southeast Stark Street is closed between Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast 122nd Avenue is closed while officers investigate the shooting.
