PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood early Sunday morning.
At 3:29 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of North Fessenden Street.
An occupied home had reportedly been hit by gunfire.
When police arrived at the scene, they searched for suspects, victims and evidence of gunfire. Officers contacted the people inside the home that had reportedly been hit.
No suspects or victims of the shooting were located by officers, but police did find evidence of gunfire and bullet strikes to the home.
@PortlandPolice investigating a shooting on Fessenden St. in St. John’s. Bullets went through the windows of this house but no one was injured @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/PuxaozPcNb— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) November 4, 2018
Police said based on preliminary information, investigators don’t believe there is an immediate threat to the public regarding the shooting.
Police did not release any more information on the shooting.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Response Team has assumed the investigation.
Police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or may have video surveillance of it to contact the Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.