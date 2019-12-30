WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a reported shooting at a home in Woodburn early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the Bryant Street area, according to police. According to investigators, someone inside a dark-colored Cadillac with chrome rims stopped in front of the home and opened fire before speeding off.
The bullets damaged the house, breaking windows and becoming lodged in walls and furniture, according to police. No one inside the house was hurt.
Police recovered bullet casings from the scene and continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department.
Will background checks be required for Cadillacs?
