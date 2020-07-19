PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in University Park on Sunday.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7100 block of north Portsmouth Avenue at about 1:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Based on the evidence and statements from witnesses, police believe the shots had traveled from a distance away, went through the outside of the home and struck the man in the head.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division at 503-823-0400.
