Police investigate shooting that left one person injured in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland on Friday, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to a reported shooting near northeast 81st Avenue and northeast Fremont Street just before 11:00 p.m., police said.
Officers say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.