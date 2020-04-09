PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing in southeast Portland Thursday evening.
The stabbing occurred inside the Clark Center on Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is a homeless shelter and offers transitional housing.
Police say that two men were involved in that stabbing and that both of them have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who lives inside the homeless shelter.
He said the stabbing happened inside the transitional housing units, and it happened shortly after they were cleaning up from dinner.
“My buddy that was out in the courtyard just prior. I asked him what happened, and he goes, a stabbing. And he looked like he was kind of in shock,” he said. “It’s kind of a shocking incident.”
Police have not said what led up to the stabbing but do say the men who were taken to the hospital are the only suspects, and there is no threat to the community.
