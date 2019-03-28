Police investigate stabbing in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating after they say a person was stabbed in downtown Portland Thursday night, but they’re still searching for a crime scene.
Officers responded to reports of two people bleeding in the 300 block of Southwest Broadway Boulevard just after 8 p.m. and located an injured man and another person attempting to help the injured man.
The injured man was provided emergency aid and transported by ambulance to Portland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police believe the injured man was stabbed at another location, but they’re still looking for a crime scene.
The bureau says preliminary information suggests a disturbance may have occurred near Southwest Ankeny Street to Burnside from 1st to 2nd Avenues about 20 to 30 minutes prior to officers responding.
Officers believe the incident involved a group of white males in their teens to twenties.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
