PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was stabbed in northeast Portland on Wednesday evening, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene near Northeast Lloyd Boulevard and Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard at approximately 5:19 p.m.
Officers found a man with a stab wound at the scene. The man was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Assault Detail are assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Joseph Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
