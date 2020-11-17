PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was seriously injured after a stabbing in Portland’s Goose Hollow Neighborhood on Tuesday.
Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1700 block of Southwest Morrison Street just before 6:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the suspect had left before officers were able to arrive.
Southwest Morrison Street is closed from Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest 18th Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.