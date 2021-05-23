PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a possible hit-and-run in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood after a man was found dead early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street at 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man deceased and evidence that a crash happened.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team is en route to investigate. Officers have blocked off the area to traffic.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-138675.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
