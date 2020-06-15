WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – Detectives are investigating a suspicious death involving a 71-year-old woman, according to the Washougal Police Department.
Washougal police responded to the 1900 block of 41st Street around on Sunday 4:30 p.m.
Detectives continue to investigate. Camas police officers and the Clark County Major Crimes Team are assisting with the investigation. No additional details were immediately provided by law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.