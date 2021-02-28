SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating two separate shootings in Salem on Saturday.
Officers responded to the first shooting in the area of Wallace Road and Edgewater Street Northwest at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to the Salem Police Department. Officers found the victim and provided medical aid until paramedics could arrive.
Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating the incident, police said.
The second shooting happened just after midnight, an officer parked in the area of Silverton Road and Lansing Avenue Northeast when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed two vehicles speeding past, SPD said. It appeared that one was chasing the other.
The officer pursued and attempted to stop the second vehicle, but the driver fled, SPD said. Additional officers were called and deployed spike strips and punctured a tire, but the driver did not stop. During the attempts to elude police, the passenger was seen throwing objects from the vehicle.
Police said the diver eventually surrendered to police at Cordon and Silverston Road Northeast.
Officers collected casings from the area where the shots were heard while a K-9 team recovered a gun after an article search where the object was seen thrown, police said. Officers also seized 80 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a loaded magazine from the suspect vehicle.
The Driver, Jonathan Reyes Carranza, age 20 of Salem, and the male juvenile passenger were arrested and charged with the following:
- Theft I
- Unlawful manufacture or delivery of controlled, methamphetamine
- Unlawful manufacture or delivery of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school, methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
Reyes was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
Anyone with information on the incident in west Salem is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.
