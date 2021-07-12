PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A mailbox exploded early Monday morning in northeast Portland just about five miles from the scene of another small explosion that happened over the weekend. Now, officers are investigating both instances.
Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to the explosion at 1:17 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Northeast 148th Avenue. While they were at the scene, police temporarily closed the roadway between East Burnside Street and Northeast Glisan Street.
Debris from the exploded brick mailbox enclosure was seen scattered on the ground, some as far as 100 feet from where it previously stood. There didn't appear to be any damage other than the mailbox and its brick enclosure.
Police said no one was injured and the cause of the explosion is under investigation. "We are very lucky that no bystanders were injured by the debris from this blast," PPB tweeted. Police told FOX 12 that there is no suspect information.
The mailbox incident came just over 24 hours after another explosion in northeast Portland. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., a small lending library was destroyed near Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast 8th Avenue. FOX 12 spoke with a homeowner who lives near the scene and said the explosion was so big -- it blew a hole threw her front door.
Meg Krugel woke up to a mess Sunday morning, but said her neighbors didn't sleep through the night because of a loud boom. "We woke up and I opened the curtains and saw all these books on the pathway, and when I looked to the side there was a hole in our front door. It obviously was blown to pieces," Krugel explained. "It's a little hub on our street... but it being the second one destroyed, it's overly disheartening to think about doing again."
No on was injured in the Saturday explosion. PPB has not said the two explosions are connected, but acknowledged they are looking into the possibility. Anyone with video of the explosions or other information is asked to email Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov.
(2) comments
"small explosion" with debris up to 100 feet away? Could have killed anyone within a few feet of it!
That wasn't a capped soda bottle and Mentos explosion.
