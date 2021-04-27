PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating four separate shootings that occurred on the city's east side Monday night.
The first shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 9500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to shots fired in the area of Southeast 151st Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found at least 32 shell casings.
Police said a person with multiple gunshot wounds checked himself into an area hospital a short time later. The victim had serious injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Thirty minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired, this time in the area of Southeast 126th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. About 11 shell casings were found at the scene.
According to police, a parking sign was struck but no one was injured.
The fourth shooting call came in just before midnight. Police said officers responded to a hospital on a report that a 13-year-old boy came in with a gunshot wound. The boy had been hit in the leg by a bullet. According to police, the injury was described as a grazing wound and non-life-threatening.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is working to determine the location of the shooting.
ECST is investigating each shooting and working to determine whether any of the incidents were related. Police said the team is also working with Gresham Police Department investigators to look into any possible connection to a shooting that occurred at a vigil overnight.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference the following case numbers:
- 9500 block of NE Sandy shooting: 21-112116
- SE 151st and SE Stark shooting: 21-112271
- SE 126th and SE Stark shooting: 21-112310
- 13-year-old boy injured: 21-112329
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.