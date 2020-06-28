PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating death in the Pearl District on Sunday.
Officers responded to a “suspicious circumstance’ call at an apartment in the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Avenue at 1:17 p.m.
Police say the situation developed into a death investigation and detectives with the homicide detail were called to assist.
The investigation is being handled in collaboration with the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov
