PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a home invasion robbery in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a robbery call in the 7400 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard at 2:48 a.m. The resident told officers that a man had knocked on their door and asked for help.
The resident opened the door, and the man pushed himself into the house. PPB said the man threatened the victim and his girlfriend with a gun and demanded all of their valuables.
The suspect then left with a cell phone, laptop, wallet and the victim’s 2019 Accura.
PPB said no arrests have been made or suspect information available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call the Portland Police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #20-380526.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.