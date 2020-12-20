PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened in Southeast Portland on Sunday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 9:00 a.m.
Police said officers found a man whose car had been struck by gunfire. The man was not injured.
Officers found the suspect vehicle in the area of Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street. The car was towed for evidence, according to PPB.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Portland Police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #20-374873.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
