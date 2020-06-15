PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in north Portland Sunday night.
At around 10:45 p.m., officers were called out to the area of North Oberlin Street and North Macrum Avenue on the report of a stabbing.
Officers arrived and located two victims who had been stabbed by another person, according to police.
Officers applied tourniquets and the victims were taken to an area hospital. Police said one victim had serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
No further details, including suspect information, has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-192379.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
