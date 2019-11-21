Police investigating after cars hit by gunfire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after several parked cars were hit by gunfire in southeast Portland Thursday evening.
Police responded to Southeast 28th Place near Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.
Officers say they are not aware of anyone who was hurt in the gunfire. They say at this point, they don’t have any suspect information to share.
People who live in the area say they heard upwards of a dozen rapid shots.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact law enforcement.
