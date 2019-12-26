SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating after they say a driver hit someone who was riding a motorized scooter Thursday night.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Market Street Northeast at about 9:30 p.m. Police say the person was riding the scooter in the bicycle lane.
The involved vehicle, a silver Jeep, continued southbound after the crash and was stopped by police.
The person who was riding the scooter was transported to the hospital.
Police say the driver of the Jeep is cooperating with investigators.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no citations or arrests have been made at this time.
Lancaster Drive southbound from the area of Market Street to Cypress Street will remain closed for the next few hours while police investigate the crash.
