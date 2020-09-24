PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating after they say an explosive device was located in the Woodstock neighborhood Thursday morning.
Just after 6:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 4300 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard after receiving a call about the device.
The Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene and safely removed the device.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
Arson investigators would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident. Please contact Detective Meredith Hopper at 503-823-3408 or Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips safely and securely to Crime Stoppers of Oregon at crimestoppersoforegon.com or at 503-823-4357.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
So, was it actually a pipe bomb, or, just an empty pipe?
If it was the latter, that's a seriously bad thing to do. Hope they got fingerprints.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.