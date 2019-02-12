SANDY, OR (KPTV) – Sandy police are investigating after firefighters responding to a garage fire Monday evening discovered a substantial amount of marijuana, the police department says.
Police says firefighters responded the fire in the 18200 block of Dahlager Street just before 7:45 p.m., brought the flames under control, and then notified police after they found “suspicious items”.
No one was home at time of the fire, according to officers, and detectives with assistance from the Oregon State Police Arson Investigators and Crime Scene Unit served a search warrant at the home.
Investigators found and seized a substantial quantity of marijuana and marijuana concentrate manufacturing equipment, the police department says.
Officers say the investigation into the potentially criminal activity in ongoing. They’re asking anyone who knows the people living at the home or who observed anything suspicious in the neighborhood to call the Sandy Police Tip Line at 503-489-2195.
