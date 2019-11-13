PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in southeast Portland Wednesday morning.
At 5:48 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 12600 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Police said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim, who is suffering from a non-life-threatening wound.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
