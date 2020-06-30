PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after an injured man was found in north Portland Tuesday morning.
At around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Interstate Avenue and North Larrabee Avenue on the report of a person injured.
Officers arrived to the scene and located man with injuries. The extent of his injuries is not known.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
North Larrabee Avenue is closed from Ramsey Way to Interstate Avenue.
Police say they are trying to determine how the man was injured and circumstances surrounding the incident.
No further information was released by police. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
