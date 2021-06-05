PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was shot Friday night in the Lents neighborhood.
Just after 8 p.m. Friday, PPB said officers were called to a report of someone who had been shot near the 8400 block of Southeast Lafayette Street. When they arrived, they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.
If anyone has information about this case, please reference the case 21-151674 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
(1) comment
While city fathers STILL won't back off of defunding the police, we THE PUBLIC, the TAX paying public wonder about the overall rising rate.... It is so bad that Portland is pointed to as a trashed city(( 'tis true, WE LIVE WITH IT DAILY)) on Fox and 'some' brave local media personages. I've had a complete bellyfull of BLM and their "specialness". They truly seem to enjoy seeing Portland trashed.... you can tell cause their mouths are CEMENTED SHUT
