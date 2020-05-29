PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was rushed to an area hospital Friday night after he was shot in chest, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Northwest Flanders Streets. Officers responded to the area on reports of shots fired around 8:20 p.m.
Officers on scene applied a chest seal to the victim, who was then transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
The victim’s current condition was not immediately clear. Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.
Police on Friday night said they had secured the area. The bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeffery Pontius at 503-823-2081 or Jeffery.pontius@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
