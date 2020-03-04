Police investigating after man shot in SE Portland; road closed

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was shot in southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to police.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at approximately 8:09 p.m.
The victim, a man, was shot below the waist and transported to Oregon Health & Science University. His condition was not immediately clear.
Officers found evidence of gunfire about one block north of the intersection of Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police did not release any information about what might have led up to the shooting. Southeast 136th Avenue was closed from the 3300 block to the 2500 block while investigators, including the Gun Violence Reduction Team, were on scene.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or brian.sims@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or meghan.burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.