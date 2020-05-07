PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Jantzen Beach.
The thefts occurred on Tuesday night, according to law enforcement. The incidents were captured on surveillance video.
The owner of M&M Investment Cars says at least three thieves stole 10 cars, along with computers and files.
The general manager says the thieves took vehicles from inside and outside the building and left, then came back several times over the course of three or four hours. He says police were able to recover several of the stolen vehicles in the north Portland area.
He says some vehicles were found parked on the side of the road.
Another vehicle was found parked in the middle of a road with a stereo blasting in the middle of the night, disturbing neighbors, who called police, he says.
So far, there’s no word on any arrests.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
