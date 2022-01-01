Gresham police

KPTV file image

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – One person died in a shooting in Gresham Saturday afternoon, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Police said just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of Southeast 187th Avenue. When they arrived, they found one person dead. Officers have not released the person’s identity. They also haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

GPD said it does not have any suspect information.

Police said they are just beginning the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you