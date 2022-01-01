GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – One person died in a shooting in Gresham Saturday afternoon, according to the Gresham Police Department.

2 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Two men died, and another was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Por…

Police said just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of Southeast 187th Avenue. When they arrived, they found one person dead. Officers have not released the person’s identity. They also haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

GPD said it does not have any suspect information.

Police said they are just beginning the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.