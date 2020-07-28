PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday in the 12100 block of Southeast Stark Street just after 3:30 p.m., according to officers.
Officers on scene said a person hurt in the shooting arrived at a nearby hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound. Police said that person’s wound was not life-threatening.
Police said there is no threat to the community in connection with the shooting. Investigators did not say what might have led up to the shooting or provide any additional details.
Anyone with information that could be helpful as detectives continue to investigate is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
