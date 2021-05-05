Police investigating after person shot in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after they were shot in northeast Portland, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the Cully neighborhood near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street. At the scene, police found a person who appeared to have been shot.
Medical personnel assisted the victim before they were transported by ambulance to a hospital. PPB did not report the extent of the victim’s injuries. The victim has not been identified and their current condition is not known.
Police said it appeared the suspected shooter fled the area before officers arrived. An area check was conducted to collect evidence, but a suspect was not found.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference PPB case 21-120438.
Police also responded just hours earlier to another shooting in which someone was injured in southeast Portland. PPB said Wednesday that there have been about 356 shooting incidents in the city so far this year, with about 113 people struck by gunfire.
