PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Wednesday morning.
At 7:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 16100 block of Southeast Alder Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found one person who had been shot. The victim's current condition is not known at this time.
Police said officers also located evidence at the scene.
Southeast Alder Street from Southeast 160th to Southeast 162nd will be closed during the ongoing investigation.
No further information has been released by police at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
