Police investigating after two bodies found in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A death investigation was launched early Sunday morning after police found two people dead in southeast Portland after a reported shooting.
At 3:38 a.m., officers responded to the 14300 block of Southeast Division Street after a shooting was reported.
At the scene, police found two people who were dead.
Homicide detectives responded and are investigating the deaths.
Police said the causes and manners of death with be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner in the future.
Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0871.
Police did not release any other details.
