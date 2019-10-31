LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a woman found her landlord dead in Longview.
The woman found the body in the 2200 block of Birch Street Sunday and called police, according to officers.
The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office determined Tuesday that Arthur Mahlum, 73, died due homicidal violence as the result of a gunshot wound.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call Detective Trevor Eades at 360-442-5800.
