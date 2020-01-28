PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in southeast Portland on Tuesday evening.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.
Officers responded to the scene near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 28th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators are not releasing suspect information at this time.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding to assist. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
