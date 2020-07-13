MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Milwaukie police are investigating armed robberies at two different 7-Eleven convenience stores early Monday.
Police say at about 3:38 a.m., the 7-Eleven at 6303 SE Harmony Rd. was robbed by two men.
Then, police say two men robbed the 7-Eleven at 10435 SE 42nd Ave. at about 5:17 a.m.
Police say the men displayed a handgun in both robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (503) 786-7500.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
