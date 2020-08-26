PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person who tried to intervene in an armed robbery Tuesday night in northeast Portland was shot and hospitalized, police said.
Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at a restaurant located in the 7300 block of Northeast Glisan Street. It was reported a victim had been shot.
At the scene, officers two male suspects had entered the restaurant and demanded money at gunpoint. During the robbery, a person tried to intervene and was shot.
Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The victim's current condition is not known.
The suspects fled the scene before officers and have not been located.
Police did not release suspect descriptions.
Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, is asked to call PPB detectives at (503) 823-0405.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
