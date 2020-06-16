GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a marijuana dispensary in Gresham earlier this month.
On June 5, at around 9:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Kaleafa Cannabis Dispensary, located at 1450 Southeast Orient Drive.
Police said an employee was robbed of several jars of marijuana by a man who displayed a small semi-automatic pistol.
The suspect was only described as a white man, medium height with a slim build. He was wearing all dark clothing and had a black mask covering his face.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the suspect, or know of similar robberies, is asked to contact Detective Tim Snider at tim.snider@greshamoregon.gov.
