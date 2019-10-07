KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Kelso police are investigating an arson case that occurred Saturday.
Police said they responded to the 300 block of 1st Ave NW around 2 a.m. for a fire that was believed to have been intentionally ignited.
The fire initially caused damage to one passenger car then spread to a nearby structure.
No one was injured, according to police.
Police said the investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set with the use of an accelerant. Officers discovered two additional vehicles on site had windows broken out.
Officers said it appeared the damaged vehicles were targeted due to others in proximity that were untouched.
Witnesses reported seeing at least three suspects flee the scene in a black SUV similar to a Kia Soul.
Police said this an active investigation.
