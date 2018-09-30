PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an assault that occurred at Glen Haven Park in northeast Portland early Sunday.
Just after 3:45 a.m., officers responded to an area of the park at 7900 Northeast Siskiyou Street on the report of an assault. Police said the victim had called 911 after being assaulted by an unknown person.
In a news release, police said officers had to “overcome challenging environmental barriers such as thick fog and limited visibility” before they were able to find the injured victim.
Officers said the victim was breathing and conscious but had suffered severe physical injuries. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Police said victim was houseless and sleeping in the park when the assault occurred.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the Detective Division’s Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.
