PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after they say one person was attacked in downtown Portland early Friday morning.
At around 4:37 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue on the report of an assault.
Police said a woman was sleeping on the sidewalk when she was attacked by a man. The victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect fled the scene. A description has not been released at this time.
Officers searched the area and are canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance cameras.
Portland Police were called out to NW Glisan St. & NW 13th Ave. for the report of an assault. There’s yellow police tape up along the sidewalk and an ambulance just arrived on scene @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tWTk8h4MTq— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 26, 2019
Anyone with information about the assault should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.