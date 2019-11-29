PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an assault that occurred in northeast Portland Thursday evening.
At around 8:39 p.m., officers were called out to the 800 block of Northeast 68th Avenue. A man was reportedly struck with an object by a woman and was injured.
Officers arrived to the scene and located the woman inside a garage.
Police said officers detected smoke and called Portland Fire & Rescue to assist in putting out a fire in the garage.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and officers arrested the woman.
Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for an unrelated medical issue. The charges she may be facing have not yet been released.
The injured man was treated at an area hospital and released.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no other details are available at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
