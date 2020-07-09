PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an assault with a baseball bat against a Black man in southeast Portland as a possible bias crime.
Officers responded to the 9400 block of Southeast Mitchell Street at 11:37 a.m. July 3. Details about the investigation were released by the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday.
The victim told officers he had been assaulted by two men with a baseball bat.
“The victim gave various accounts as to what led to the assault,” according to the Portland Police Bureau. No further details were released about those accounts.
Police said they did not locate the suspects at the time of the incident.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his arm, according to police.
A witness reported to police that a “derogatory term” was used by a suspect toward the victim, according to PPB. Police said the victim is a Black man and the suspects were described as white men.
“Investigators are looking into reports of whether bias played a role in the assault,” according to PPB.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bias Crimes Detective Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773.
