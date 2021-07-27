PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says it is investigating at least three shootings that occurred on the city's east side overnight.
The first shooting call came in on Monday, just before 11:30 p.m., in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a person with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. There is no suspect information to release at this time.
The second shooting occurred early Tuesday morning near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Street. Officers were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots at about 1:11 a.m. Police said officers began investigating and located a vehicle in the area that they believed may have been involved. Officers attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled and led them on a short pursuit.
The vehicle stopped near Southeast 100th Avenue and Southeast Henry Street and four people ran from it, according to police. Officers were able to locate two people and take them into custody. The other two have not been located. One of the people in custody, identified as 18-year-old Tavon M. Wilson, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt to elude by vehicle, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. According to police, officers realized the other person taken into custody had been shot at the original scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
Police said officers conducted a search near where the vehicle had stopped and recovered a firearm. At the original shooting scene at SE 72nd and SE Woodstock, officers found a total of 24 casings and learned that at least one vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Officers responded to the third shooting near Southeast Holgate Street and Southeast 108th Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. Officers arrived to the area and were flagged down by the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled before officers were on scene. Police said investigators believe an argument or disturbance may have occurred before the shooting.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is investigating all three shootings. Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number:
- SE Powell - 21-205485
- SE 72nd and SE Woodstock - 21-205553
- SE Holgate and SE 108th - 21-205558
(1) comment
Those that ran are simply in trading for the next summer Olympics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.