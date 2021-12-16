PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating another attempted kidnapping after a parent was followed by a man, who was accused of trying to kidnap another child.
Police say they got a report that a man tried to grab a 10-year-old boy near Southeast 125th and Powell around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
A mom reported she was walking with her son and daughter when she said the man tried to grab her son from behind. Her daughter noticed and she yelled at the man, who then took off.
Police say the description is similar to two cases in the Pearl District from Tuesday, but they are not sure if they are connected.
In those cases a mom said a man was following her as she walked with her baby in the stroller before confronting the man. The man is then accused of trying to kidnap a different boy a short time later, but the dad was able to fight him off.
Anyone with information about any of these cases should contact Portland police.