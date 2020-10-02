Police investigating attempted kidnapping involving two girls walking in Woodburn

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping involving two girls in Woodburn.
Police received a report about two girls under the age of 12 walking home from Sunrise Market on North Settlemier Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The girls said a man followed them, grabbed one of them and tried to make her go with him.
The girl resisted and began screaming for help. Police said the girls were able to get away, and a witness stopped to help as the suspect ran away.
The witness took the girls home, according to officers.
The suspect is described as a man 18 to 25 years old with dark wavy hair and a mustache or possibly a beard. He was wearing a blue Nike shirt and blue jeans.
Woodburn police released a surveillance image and video of an unknown person believed to be the suspect.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Linda Hedricks at 503-982-2345 and reference case 20-10497.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
