Police investigating break-in at cat café in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a break-in that happened at a cat café in northeast Portland early Sunday.
The co-owner of Purrington’s Cat Lounge on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard says the cat café was broken into Sunday morning. Portland police say the call came in just after 4:30 a.m.
All the cats are safe and sound, but the café’s window was shattered.
Police did not find anyone inside, and there’s no word if anything was taken.
The café was closed Sunday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Anyone who knows anything about the break-in is asked to call Portland police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.