VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted broke into a Vancouver restaurant and took off with the cash register. And now police say they’re investigating several break-ins at downtown Vancouver businesses in the past month.
At this point, police can’t say whether or not these break-ins are connected.
Early Sunday morning at Thai Orchid, surveillance cameras caught a man breaking into the patio door with what the owner says she thinks is a crowbar, judging by the markings leftover.
“It’s very fast, just one quick second he was able to open the door,” owner Kanokrat Saenguraipom said.
From there, the video shows him walk through the bar with a flashlight and then rip out the cash register with close to a couple hundred bucks inside.
“We work hard, you know, we make a living day by day,” Saenguraipom said. “Good thing that this time he didn’t get a lot of money but if we were to get that all the time we’re going to be in bad shape.”
Just a couple blocks away, about three weeks ago at Amaro’s Table, Beverage Director Sara Newton said they had a similar situation. Police confirm the restaurant was broken into.
At the time, she said video from a nearby business that they no longer have, showed a man getting out of a car, hopping the fence and possibly using a crowbar to pry open the back door. She said he stole cash from the registers and their iPad - totaling about a grand lost.
“You feel shaken, you feel like taken advantage of,” Newton said.
But what disturbs them the most is that this seems to be a trend.
“You’re taking money from someone who works hard to be an important member of this community, to provide a service to the community, and I think it's, you know, sort of disgraceful and disrespectful that somebody would go and specifically target all of these small businesses that work really hard,” Newton said.
Now those at both restaurants said they just hope whoever is responsible for these break-ins is caught soon.
Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact Vancouver police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.